MUMBAI Jan 11 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend previous session's fall, mirroring losses in overseas markets, though lower arrivals of beans could limit the downside, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.47 percent at 3,200 ringgits per tonne. U.S. soybean fell 0.63 percent to be at $12.16 per bushel.

* Soyoil for February delivery last ended 0.32 percent lower at 719.25 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for April delivery ended 0.17 percent lower at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery ended up 1.02 percent at 2,572.5 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12 soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather that has cut yield prospects. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)