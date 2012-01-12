MUMBAI Jan 12 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to retreat from their previous day's high on Thursday, following sharp overnight losses in the overseas market, though falling arrivals of the bean could limit the downside, analysts said.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery last ended 0.91 percent higher at 2,596 rupees per 100 kg, while February soyoil ended 0.35 percent higher at 721.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery ended 2.11 percent higher at 3,479 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* U.S. soybean futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, their steepest slide in 1-1/2 months, as rains in Argentina aided drought-stressed crops in key production areas of the world's No. 3 exporter of the oilseed.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)