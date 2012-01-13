MUMBAI Jan 13 India soybean and soyoil
are likely to fall on Friday morning following a similar trend
in global markets, analysts said.
* U.S. soybeans shed 1.7 percent on Thursday's trade as the
USDA boosted its outlook for end-of-season supplies of the
oilseed, sending prices down for the fifth time in the last six
sessions.
* The most-traded soybean for February delivery last
ended 1.35 percent up at 2,631.00 rupees per 100 kg. February
soyoil contract rose 1.07 percent to 729.45 rupees per
kg.
* Rapeseed may retreat from contract high, analysts added.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.98 percent
higher at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high
of 3,525 rupees in the previous session.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012
are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes. All
additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia
changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)