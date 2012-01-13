MUMBAI Jan 13 India soybean and soyoil are likely to fall on Friday morning following a similar trend in global markets, analysts said.

* U.S. soybeans shed 1.7 percent on Thursday's trade as the USDA boosted its outlook for end-of-season supplies of the oilseed, sending prices down for the fifth time in the last six sessions.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery last ended 1.35 percent up at 2,631.00 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil contract rose 1.07 percent to 729.45 rupees per kg.

* Rapeseed may retreat from contract high, analysts added.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.98 percent higher at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,525 rupees in the previous session.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes. All additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)