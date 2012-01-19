MUMBAI Jan 19 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to open a tad lower on Thursday morning following overseas markets, and prospects of higher rapeseed output after rains in growing areas, analysts said.

* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters, could also weigh on sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.82 percent at 3,154 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was down 0.04 percent to $11.83 per bushel.

* On Wednesday, the February soyoil contract closed down 2.62 percent at 688.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean closed 2.33 percent lower at 2,469.5 rupees per 100 kg, and April rapeseed 2.39 percent at 3,311 rupees.

* The top rapeseed growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed. Rainfall is good for the crop's vegetative growth, traders said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)