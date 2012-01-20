MUMBAI Jan 20 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to recover from straight three days of losses and open higher on Friday morning, following firm overseas markets, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean futures rose, with corn and wheat rebounding from near one-month lows, as investors bought into a market that's been reeling from the government's bigger-than-expected supply outlook last week.

* Malaysian palm oil was up 0.51 percent higher at 3,173 ringgitt a tonne.

* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* On Thursday, February soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.14 percent at 696.65 rupees per 10 kg, after losing more than 3 percent since Monday.

* The most-active February soybean rose 1.01 percent to 2,494.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed finished 1.54 percent higher at 3,362 rupees.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82 million hectares a year earlier.

* India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)