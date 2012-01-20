GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
MUMBAI Jan 20 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to recover from straight three days of losses and open higher on Friday morning, following firm overseas markets, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean futures rose, with corn and wheat rebounding from near one-month lows, as investors bought into a market that's been reeling from the government's bigger-than-expected supply outlook last week.
* Malaysian palm oil was up 0.51 percent higher at 3,173 ringgitt a tonne.
* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* On Thursday, February soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.14 percent at 696.65 rupees per 10 kg, after losing more than 3 percent since Monday.
* The most-active February soybean rose 1.01 percent to 2,494.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed finished 1.54 percent higher at 3,362 rupees.
* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82 million hectares a year earlier.
* India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
* Asia ex-Japan up 0.1 pct; Nikkei slips as yen retains gains
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.