MUMBAI Nov 21 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Monday morning as weakness in overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets are seen offset a weak rupee and improvement in demand, analysts said.

* At 9:24 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.52 percent at 3,231 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean rose 0.15 percent to $11.70 per bushel.

* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.33 percent lower at 643.85 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged up 0.42 percent to 2,249.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed climbed 0.7 percent to 3,182 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)