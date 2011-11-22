MUMBAI Nov 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to fall on Tuesday morning in line with overseas market and on higher soybean arrivals in the local market, though a weak rupee may limit the downside, analysts said.

* At 8:36 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.1 percent at 3,156 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was steady at $11.48 per bushel, after losing 1.7 percent in the previous session.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.02 percent lower at 643.75 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged higher 0.42 percent to 2,259 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed edged up 0.22 percent to 3,189 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The partially convertible rupee lost 1.6 percent on Monday to end at 52.155/165 per dollar making it the currency's biggest single session fall since Sept. 22.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)