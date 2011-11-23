MUMBAI Nov 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to ease on Wednesday morning tracking a decline in the world market and on higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets, analysts said.

* At 9:29 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.19 percent at 3,169 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.85 percent at $11.43-1/4 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.29 percent higher at 645.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract finished up 0.58 percent to 2,272 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed eased 0.13 percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on November 18, compared to 4.969 million hectares a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)