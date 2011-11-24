MUMBAI Nov 24 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to fall over 1 percent on Thursday tracking a
sharp fall in the global market and on higher soybean arrivals
in the local spot markets and an expected rise in rapeseed area,
analysts said.
* At 9:26 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 1.8 percent at 3,104 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
was down 2.82 percent at $11.20-1/2 per bushel.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers
said.
* In the previous session, the December soyoil contract
on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
finished 0.09 percent higher at 646.2 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract closed
0.33 percent down to 2,264.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent higher to 3,186 rupees per
100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228
million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)