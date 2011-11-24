MUMBAI Nov 24 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to fall over 1 percent on Thursday tracking a sharp fall in the global market and on higher soybean arrivals in the local spot markets and an expected rise in rapeseed area, analysts said.

* At 9:26 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.8 percent at 3,104 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 2.82 percent at $11.20-1/2 per bushel.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* In the previous session, the December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.09 percent higher at 646.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract closed 0.33 percent down to 2,264.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent higher to 3,186 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)