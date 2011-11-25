MUMBAI Nov 25 India's soyoil and oilseeds futures are likely to open steady on Friday as demand at lower levels is seen offsetting higher soybean arrivals, pick-up in rapeseed sowing and a decline in the international market, analysts said.

* At 9:00 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.23 percent at 3,101 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.58 percent at $11.16 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent down at 642.65 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.6 percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent down to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)