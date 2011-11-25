MUMBAI Nov 25 India's soyoil and oilseeds
futures are likely to open steady on Friday as demand at lower
levels is seen offsetting higher soybean arrivals, pick-up in
rapeseed sowing and a decline in the international market,
analysts said.
* At 9:00 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.23 percent at 3,101 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
was down 0.58 percent at $11.16 per bushel.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.5 percent down at
642.65 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
0.6 percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed ticked 0.03 percent down to 3,185 rupees per
100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228
million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)