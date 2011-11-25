MUMBAI Nov 25 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures shrugged off weak world markets and accelerated rapeseed sowing at home to edge higher on Friday afternoon on a weak rupee and good demand in physical market, analysts and dealers said.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.

* "Soybean arrival pressure is easing off in many parts of Maharashtra. Oil millers are actively buying in the market," said Radha Vallabhaji Purohit, a dealer based in Nagpur.

* At 1:20 p.m., the December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.16 percent higher at 643.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract rose 0.29 percent to 2,257.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed gained 0.38 percent to 3,197 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.74 percent to 3,085 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 1 percent at $11.11-1/4 per bushel.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil eased 1.1 rupees to 636.6 rupees per 10 kg as supplies rose due to crushing of new soybean crop, while soybean edged up 3 rupees to 2,224 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 11 rupees to 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)