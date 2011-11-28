MUMBAI Nov 28 India oilseeds futures are likely to open higher and could rise more than a percent on the day, following similar trend in global markets, analysts said.

* At 9:33 a.m., U.S. soybean was up 0.97 percent at $11.17-1/4 per bushel.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.5 percent higher to 2,239.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ended 0.7 percent down to 3,171 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil futures on the NCDEX may fall by more than 1 percent, tracking Malaysian palm.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.4 percent lower at 639.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month.

* Rising acerage of rapeseed could limit the upside in prices, analysts added.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)