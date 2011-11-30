MUMBAI Nov 30 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday following similar sentiment in overseas markets, and rising arrivals back home, though rising demand from crushers could limit the downside, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean was down 0.7 percent in Asian hours of trade.

* The corn and soybean harvests were virtually complete in the Midwest, with some remaining corn to be harvested in the eastern Midwest where excessive wet weather had been slowing harvest.

* The most-active December soybean contract last ended flat at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent lower at 639.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)