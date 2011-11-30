BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
MUMBAI Nov 30 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday following similar sentiment in overseas markets, and rising arrivals back home, though rising demand from crushers could limit the downside, analysts said.
* CBOT soybean was down 0.7 percent in Asian hours of trade.
* The corn and soybean harvests were virtually complete in the Midwest, with some remaining corn to be harvested in the eastern Midwest where excessive wet weather had been slowing harvest.
* The most-active December soybean contract last ended flat at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ended 0.4 percent lower at 3,174 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract ended 0.3 percent lower at 639.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
* Issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto INR 4 billion with greenshoe option of INR 2 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t0HStJ) Further company coverage: