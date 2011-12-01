MUMBAI Dec 1 India oilseeds, and soyoil
futures are likely to recover by more than a percent on Thursday
morning following a similar trend in overseas markets, though
rising arrivals back home could limit the gains, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.88 percent at 11.41-1/4 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm was 1.72 percent higher at
3,070 ringgit a tonne.
* The most-active December soybean edged 0.24
percent lower to end at 2,243.5 rupees per 100 kg, while
December soyoil contract ended 0.70 percent lower at
634.6 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* December rapeseed last ended 0.85 percent down at
3,147 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to
11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)