MUMBAI Dec 1 India oilseeds, and soyoil futures are likely to recover by more than a percent on Thursday morning following a similar trend in overseas markets, though rising arrivals back home could limit the gains, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.88 percent at 11.41-1/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm was 1.72 percent higher at 3,070 ringgit a tonne.

* The most-active December soybean edged 0.24 percent lower to end at 2,243.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil contract ended 0.70 percent lower at 634.6 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* December rapeseed last ended 0.85 percent down at 3,147 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)