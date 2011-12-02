MUMBAI Dec 2 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open a tad lower following weak overnight
leads from the overseas markets and rising arrivals of the bean
and area under production of rapeseed back home.
* U.S. corn and soy ended lower on Thursday as weak
fundamentals and concerns over global growth returned to weigh
on markets that were lifted a day earlier when central banks
intervened in the euro zone crisis.
* Malaysian palm was 0.39 percent lower on Friday.
* The most-active December soybean last ended 0.7
percent lower at 2,227.50 rupees per 100 kg, while December
soyoil was 0.9 percent lower at 628.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery
ended 1.8 percent lower at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg in the
previous session.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5
million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved
yields, a leading trade body estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)