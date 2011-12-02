MUMBAI Dec 2 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower following weak overnight leads from the overseas markets and rising arrivals of the bean and area under production of rapeseed back home.

* U.S. corn and soy ended lower on Thursday as weak fundamentals and concerns over global growth returned to weigh on markets that were lifted a day earlier when central banks intervened in the euro zone crisis.

* Malaysian palm was 0.39 percent lower on Friday.

* The most-active December soybean last ended 0.7 percent lower at 2,227.50 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil was 0.9 percent lower at 628.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-traded rapeseed for December delivery ended 1.8 percent lower at 3,091 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)