MUMBAI Jan 31 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend losses on Tuesday morning, tracking overseas markets, and expectations of a pick up in rapeseed arrivals.

* U.S. soy futures fell almost 3 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day decline in four months as the dollar gained on worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Malaysian palm oil was down 0.65 percent on Tuesday.

* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.17 percent at 689.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean fell 0.97 percent at 2,462.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.33 percent to end at 3,310 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up in two weeks, which could weigh on prices.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said last week, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)