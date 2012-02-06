MUMBAI Feb 6 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains and open higher on strong overseas leads, analysts said.

* U.S. soybeans rallied to a three-month high on Friday, gaining for the third week in a row, amid growing export demand and forecasts for lower production in South America.

* In the previous session, the most-active February soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.9 percent higher at 2,460 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended 1.1 percent up at 3,291 rupees.

* The February soyoil contract ended 0.77 percent higher at 688.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rising rapeseed arrivals are likely to cap the gains.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)