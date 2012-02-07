MUMBAI Feb 7 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad higher on Tuesday, extending the previous session's gains, following overseas markets and lack of domestic supplies.

* U.S. soybean rose to a three-month high on Monday as a deep freeze of European wheat fields and dryness in soy-growing parts of South America threatened that crop.

* The most-active February soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 1.52 percent higher at 2,497.50 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended 2.83 percent higher at 3,384 rupees.

* The February soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 1.02 percent higher at 695.65 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, from 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, according to farm ministry estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)