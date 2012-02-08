MUMBAI Feb 8 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday, weighed by
weak global markets and lower soymeal exports.
* CBOT soybean was 0.08 percent lower at $12.31 per
bushel.
* The most-active February soybean closed nearly
flat at 2,497 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
ended 0.41 percent lower at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg in the
previous session.
* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.19
percent at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday.
* In January, India exported 474,993 tonnes of soymeal,
which accounts for the bulk of the country's oilmeal sales, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on
Tuesday.
* Soymeal is a product of soybean and is exported to South
East Asian countries.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)