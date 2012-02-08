MUMBAI Feb 8 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday, weighed by weak global markets and lower soymeal exports.

* CBOT soybean was 0.08 percent lower at $12.31 per bushel.

* The most-active February soybean closed nearly flat at 2,497 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed ended 0.41 percent lower at 3,370 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The February soyoil contract closed down 0.19 percent at 694.30 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday.

* In January, India exported 474,993 tonnes of soymeal, which accounts for the bulk of the country's oilmeal sales, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Tuesday.

* Soymeal is a product of soybean and is exported to South East Asian countries. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)