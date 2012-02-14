MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking global markets, although rising rapeseed arrivals could limit the upside, analysts said.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.24 percent lower in the previous session at 687.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active March soybean contract on NCDEX nudged down 0.06 percent to 2,524 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 1.03 percent to 3,368 rupees in the previous session.

* U.S. soybeans rose nearly 2 percent on Monday and approached a four-month high toward the closing bell on a weak dollar, worries about crop weather in Brazil and a preliminary forecast for a drop in U.S. soybean acres this spring, traders said.

* New rapeseed crop arrivals have picked up from the northwestern state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)