MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking global
markets, although rising rapeseed arrivals could limit the
upside, analysts said.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.24 percent
lower in the previous session at 687.05 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active March soybean contract on NCDEX
nudged down 0.06 percent to 2,524 rupees per 100 kg, while April
rapeseed dropped 1.03 percent to 3,368 rupees in the
previous session.
* U.S. soybeans rose nearly 2 percent on Monday and
approached a four-month high toward the closing bell on a weak
dollar, worries about crop weather in Brazil and a preliminary
forecast for a drop in U.S. soybean acres this spring, traders
said.
* New rapeseed crop arrivals have picked up from the
northwestern state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the
oilseed in the country.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)