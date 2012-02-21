Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 21 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains for the second successive session following global leads, and lack of supplies of imported edible oil, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was trading 0.12 percent higher at $12.69 per bushel.
* The most-active March soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 1.09 percent higher at 2,601.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The most-traded soyoil for March delivery last ended 0.89 percent higher at 708.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0