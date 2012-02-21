MUMBAI Feb 21 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains for the second successive session following global leads, and lack of supplies of imported edible oil, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was trading 0.12 percent higher at $12.69 per bushel.

* The most-active March soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 1.09 percent higher at 2,601.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil for March delivery last ended 0.89 percent higher at 708.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Feb.14, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)