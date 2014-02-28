NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's rapeseed output is expected to rise 11 percent to 7.6 million tonnes in 2013/14, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement on Friday, potentially helping New Delhi cut vegetable oil imports.

Favourable weather conditions have helped the rapeseed crop, the main winter-sown oilseed grown in India, the world's top edible oil importer, the SEA statement said.

Traders expect local rapeseed oil output to rise 13 percent in 2014, as farmers take advantage of monsoon-soaked land to grow the more lucrative crop.

Farmers plant rapeseed in October and November. Harvest starts from March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)