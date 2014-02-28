BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
NEW DELHI Feb 28 India's rapeseed output is expected to rise 11 percent to 7.6 million tonnes in 2013/14, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement on Friday, potentially helping New Delhi cut vegetable oil imports.
Favourable weather conditions have helped the rapeseed crop, the main winter-sown oilseed grown in India, the world's top edible oil importer, the SEA statement said.
Traders expect local rapeseed oil output to rise 13 percent in 2014, as farmers take advantage of monsoon-soaked land to grow the more lucrative crop.
Farmers plant rapeseed in October and November. Harvest starts from March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme