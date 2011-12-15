MUMBAI Dec 15 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to fall on Thursday morning due to profit-taking driven by weakness in the world market, analyst said.

* A depreciating rupee and thin soybean arrivals in spot market may limit the downside, they said.

* At 9:17 a.m, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.57 percent at 3,004 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.55 percent up at $11.06 per bushel, after falling 1.7 percent in the previous session.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 2.7 percent to 683.3 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday. The contract hit a high of 687.7 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract climbed 2.8 percent to 2,388 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract rose 3.8 percent to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee dropped to another record low versus the dollar on Thursday as concerns heightened slowing domestic growth will spur further capital outflows. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)