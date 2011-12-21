NEW DELHI Dec 21 India's oil ministry has
sought an additional subsidy of 420 billion rupees ($8 billion)
from the government for the six months ending March 2012, Oil
Secretary G.C. Chaturvedi said on Wednesday.
The subsidy is used to partially compensate state-run oil
marketing firms for selling fuels at state-set cheaper rates.
Oil marketing firms' had earlier racked up revenue losses of
210 billion rupees in the July-September quarter on subsidised
sale of fuels, of which, 70 billion rupees has been covered by
upstream companies.
($1=52.7 rupees)
