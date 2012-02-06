NEW DELHI Feb 6 The Indian government has
asked upstream oil companies to compensate state-run oil
refiners for 37.91 percent of revenue losses on fuel sales
during April to December 2011, a government source told
reporters.
"Together, upstream companies' subsidy share will be 368.94
billion rupees," said the source, who declined to be identified.
For the first two quarters of the current fiscal year,
upstream companies had compensated 33.33 percent of the losses
due to state-set fuel prices.
India's federal government fixes the retail prices of
liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel to protect the
poor, leading to revenue losses at Indian Oil Corp,
Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)