MUMBAI, April 10 India's one-year interest rate swap fell to a 20-month low on Wednesday on growing hopes that upcoming industrial output and inflation data will support the case for a rate cut at the central bank's May 3 policy review.

Industrial production data is due to be released on Friday and wholesale price inflation will be published on Monday.

The one-year swap rate touched a low of 7.38 percent, its lowest since 7.33 percent on Aug. 11, 2011, and down 1.5 basis points from the previous low of 7.3950 earlier on Wednesday. The rate closed at 7.40 percent in the previous session.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.16 percent, a level last seen on March 19, versus the previous close of 7.18 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)