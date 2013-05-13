UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI May 13 India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 3 basis points to 7.16 percent after consumer price inflation in April softened more than expected, dealers said.
The five year swap rate was unchanged at 6.85 percent from before the data was announced.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point to 7.56 percent from before the data was announced.
India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)