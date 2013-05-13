MUMBAI May 13 India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 3 basis points to 7.16 percent after consumer price inflation in April softened more than expected, dealers said.

The five year swap rate was unchanged at 6.85 percent from before the data was announced.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point to 7.56 percent from before the data was announced.

India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)