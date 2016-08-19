India is fielding its largest Olympic contingent of 119 sportspersons at the Rio Games. It won its first medal at the Rio Games on Thursday as wrestler Sakshi Malik got the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 58 kg category. See her pictures here.

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav given four-year doping ban after WADA appeal

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav was handed a four-year doping ban on Thursday after the World Anti-Doping Agency won its appeal against his earlier exoneration.

Interview - One small step for Dipa Karmakar could be a giant leap for India

With no more tears left to shed, a distraught Dipa Karmakar now wants to get back into training so she can start working towards leaving a lasting legacy in gymnastics.

Sindhu raises Indian hopes of first gold at Rio

Pusarla Sindhu sent Indian fans into a frenzy by blasting through Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to reach the gold medal decider for the women's singles at the Olympic badminton on Thursday.

Pictures: Sindhu in action

India's top hope Nehwal succumbs to injury at Rio Games

Saina Nehwal, India's top medal hope in the Olympic badminton, limped out of the singles tournament on Sunday after an injury-hampered loss to unseeded Ukrainian Maria Ulitina.

Trailblazer Karmakar first Indian to grab final spot

When Dipa Karmakar slumped into a chair at the Rio Olympic Arena on Sunday after her "vault of death" did not go to plan, the glazed look in her eyes suggested her 2016 Games were over. Seven hours later the smile was back on her face as the 22-year-old realised she had clinched the eighth and last qualifying place for the vault final and could become the first Indian to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.

Slideshow: Indians in action at the Rio Olympics



Pre-event coverage of the Indian contingent -

Tendulkar takes in Rio rugby as cricket remains outside the pale

No obstacle insurmountable for Karmakar coach

Hockey: India staying focused in Rio 'magic world'

Shot putter Inderjeet fails doping test

Adapting to Rio the key for India shuttler Nehwal

New-look Nehwal primed for Rio success – Padukone

Chand defies the odds to make Rio 100m

Honest toiler Nehwal senses golden Rio opportunity

Paes set for seventh Games

Blood thicker than water for Rio-bound Bhokanal

Grappler Phogat learns from mistakes on road to Rio

Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train

