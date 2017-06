MUMBAI Nov 16 India's central bank said it will conduct open market operations for 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) via a multiple-price based auction on Nov. 24.

The central bank said the OMO was consistent with the monetary policy stance and was based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions.

The central bank said it will separately announce the details of securities it would buy from the market.

($1=50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)