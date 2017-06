MUMBAI Jan 31 India's central bank said on Tuesday it will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.01 billion) of government bonds via open market operations on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using multiple-price method.

The RBI said the move was consistent with its monetary policy stance and based on evolving liquidity conditions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)