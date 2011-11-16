* Traders see 10-year bond yield falling 7-8 bps on Thursday
* OMO announcement brings expectations of more buybacks
MUMBAI Nov 16 India central bank's on
Wednesday said it will buyback bonds from the market to ease a
liquidity crunch in the banking system, a move which is expected
to cool the sharp spike in yields that have raised the
government's borrowing costs.
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct open market
operations (OMO) of upto 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) on Nov.
24, with traders expecting more such bond buyback by the
central bank.
Bond dealers expect the new 10-year bond yield
to drop 7-8 basis points on Thursday morning in
an immediate reaction to the RBI move, after closing steady at
8.88 percent on Wednesday.
"The system liquidity is running more than 1 trillion rupees
in deficit mode. And RBI's stated stance is that they are
uncomfortable with liquidity deficit great than 600 billion
rupees," said Vivek Rajpal, a fixed-income strategist at Nomura.
"So I would assume at least 500 billion rupees of OMO in
total is the minimum that the market will expect. This OMO will
bring expectations of a series of OMO," he said.
Liquidity has been in large deficit for over a week as the
government's large scheduled borrowing as well as unscheduled
supply of short term bills have added to the cash shortage.
India on Friday sold only 90 billion rupees of bonds against
a target of 130 billion rupees. The central bank rejected all
bids received at the sale of the 7.99 percent 2017 bond.
Indian banks borrowed 1.04 trillion rupees from the RBI's
liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, compared with 1.06
trillion rupees in the previous session.
The RBI On Wednesday said the move was "consistent with the
stance of monetary policy and based on the current assessment of
prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions."
The RBI will separately announce the details of securities
it would buy from the market, it said.
Central bank officials have said that they would not hold
open market operations to cool bond yields, but as a tool to
manage liquidity.
But market reaction shows that yields do ease on such moves.
In December 2010, the benchmark 10 year yield dropped by
about 22 basis points as a consequence of RBI OMOs worth about
414 billion rupees, according to a Standard Chartered Bank
report.
The RBI had last bought bonds under its open market
operations during December and January to help ease a cash
crunch with banks.
The government increased its bond sale target for the
current financial year to make up for a shortfall in a
government scheme for small savers and a dip in cash balances.
New Delhi will now borrow 2.2 trillion rupees ($43.4
billion) in the second half of the fiscal year, significantly
more than the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees.
The increase in supply pressure weighed on sentiment, and
pushed up the 10-year yield by 63 basis points since the higher
second half borrowing was announced.
($1=50.7 rupees)
