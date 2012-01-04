NEW DELHI Jan 4 Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, India's state-run explorer, will allow British gas
producer BG Group to exit three exploration blocks off
the country's east coast, ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told
reporters on Wednesday.
The British company will pay ONGC $50 million for failing to
fulfil drilling commitments. ONGC will now operate the blocks,
and drilling at one of them -- Mahanadi block -- will start
next month, Vasudeva said.
"All these multi-national companies keep on reshuffling
their portfolios. They keep on consolidating. So, it as per
their strategy," Vasudeva said.
"It is a commitment to minimum work progress under the
production sharing agreement. These understandings are for our
own economic consideration," said S.V. Rao, director exploration
of ONGC.
Earlier, ONGC said it had found four new potential
hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast.
The new finds will take ONGC's total number of discoveries
in 2011/12 to 15. The new discoveries have been made in the
northeastern state of Assam and the western Gujarat state.