NEW DELHI Jan 31 India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp will raise $900 million through overseas bonds to fund an acquisition in Azerbaijan, Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters on Thursday.

ONGC Videsh, a unit of India's largest energy explorer was planning to raise up to $900 million to fund the buy, a company executive said in November. Two sources said separately the company had hired banks for the fund raising. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)