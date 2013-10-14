State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) said its overseas arm has agreed to buy an additional 12 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block from Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) for $529 million.

Petrobras had earlier agreed to sell its 35 percent stake in the block to China's Sinochem Group for $1.54 billion, but the deal was subject to pre-emption rights of ONGC and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

Shell is the operator of the block with a 50 percent stake, while ONGC already owns 15 percent of the block.

Shell and ONGC Videsh served a pre-emption notice on September 17 to jointly acquire the 35 percent stake, ONGC said in a statement to Indian stock exchanges on Monday.

Reuters last month reported that the companies were planning to exercise their pre-emption right on the stake.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)