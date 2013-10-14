US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Oct 14 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said its overseas arm has agreed to buy an additional 12 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block from Brazil's Petrobras for $529 million.
Petrobras had earlier agreed to sell its 35 percent stake in the block to China's Sinochem Group for $1.54 billion, but the deal was subject to pre-emption rights of ONGC and Royal Dutch Shell.
Shell is the operator of the block with a 50 percent stake, while ONGC already owns 15 percent of the block.
Shell and ONGC Videsh served a pre-emption notice on Sept. 17 to jointly acquire the 35 percent stake, ONGC said in a statement to Indian stock exchanges on Monday.
Reuters last month reported that the companies were planning to exercise their pre-emption right on the stake.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.73 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)