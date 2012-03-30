MUMBAI, March 30 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp and U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips will
sign a pact on Friday to explore and develop shale gas and look
for opportunities in deepwater exploration, the Indian state-run
explorer said in a statement.
Details about the partnership, aimed at increasing oil and
gas exploration opportunities between the two companies, will be
announced at a news conference later on Friday.
Global energy majors have been pushing to grab a slice of
India's oil and gas reserves and gain exposure to surging demand
in Asia's third-largest economy.
BP paid $7.2 billion last year to acquire 30 percent
stake in 23 oil and gas blocks owned by India's Reliance
Industries.
UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources has also bought
controlling stake in explorer Cairn India in a deal
valued around $6 billion.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, meets about
80 percent of its crude needs through overseas purchases.
It is scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand
in a fast-growing economy, and to feed its expanding refining
capacity.
ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output
from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil
production by 15 percent to 28 million tonnes, or 560,000
barrels per day (bpd), by March 2014.