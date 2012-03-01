India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The government's $2.5 billion auction of its shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) has been fully covered, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
The ONGC sale was intended to restart India's stalled programme to sell down stakes in state companies in order to trim its widening fiscal deficit.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.