MUMBAI The government's $2.5 billion auction of its shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) has been fully covered, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The ONGC sale was intended to restart India's stalled programme to sell down stakes in state companies in order to trim its widening fiscal deficit.

