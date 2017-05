(Repeats to attach to alert)

MUMBAI Feb 11 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp paid no discount on crude oil sales to state refiners in the December quarter, Chairman D.K. Sarraf said on Thursday.

The state-run explorer gave a discount of 94.58 billion rupees ($1.38 billion) during the same period last year.

ONGC will report its December-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

