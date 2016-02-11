An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in the western Indian state of Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp paid no discount on crude oil sales to state refiners in the December quarter, Chairman D.K. Sarraf said on Thursday.

The state-run explorer gave a discount of 94.58 billion rupees ($1.38 billion) during the same period last year.

ONGC will report its December-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

($1 = 68.3800 Indian rupees)

