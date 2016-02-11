Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
MUMBAI India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp paid no discount on crude oil sales to state refiners in the December quarter, Chairman D.K. Sarraf said on Thursday.
The state-run explorer gave a discount of 94.58 billion rupees ($1.38 billion) during the same period last year.
ONGC will report its December-quarter earnings later on Thursday.
($1 = 68.3800 Indian rupees)
