Engineers of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) stand inside the Kalol oil field in the western Indian state of Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI A panel of ministers has approved a plan to sell shares in state-run refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through an auction, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Wednesday.

Reddy, however, said no timeline has been set for the sale.

The government had deferred ONGC's public offer to raise up to $2.5 billion in October, after tepid response from investors during roadshows amid weak equity markets.

In February last year, India had planned to raise about 400 billion rupees from share sales in state-run companies in this fiscal year that ends in March, but has so far raised only about $250 million.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)