NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's state-owned Oil and
Natural Gas Corp. may look at supplying its equity oil
from an Azeri field to its refining unit MRPL,
Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Monday.
ONGC has acquired a minority stake from Hess in the oil
producing Azeri field in Azerbaijan.
The move will help MRPL, an ONGC subsidiary, which has
recently expanded capacity, in replacing some of the oil it used
to buy from Iran, as western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's
nuclear programme disrupt shipments.
A company source who did not wish to be identified said
ONGC's share of equity oil from the Azeri field would average
18,500 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012.
This source said ONGC along with IOC and Oil India
has submitted a $5 billion bid for some ConocoPhillips
oil sands assets in Canada.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)