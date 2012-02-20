MUMBAI Feb 20 Sovereign wealth funds from
the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are among foreign investors
that have pledged to buy shares in India's state-run Oil &
Natural Gas Corp, the Economic Times reported on
Monday.
Officials from the Kuwait Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority met Indian government officials last week
and agreed to buy shares as part of the government's planned
sale of 5 percent of ONGC, the report said.
Other foreign funds are also discussing the possible
purchase of shares in ONGC, said the report said, citing three
unnamed people familiar with the discussions.
A sale of 5 percent of ONGC would raise about 120 billion
rupees ($2.4 billion) based on the ONGC's current share price.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry could not be reached
for comment. Monday is a holiday in India.
Officials from the Kuwait Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority could not be reached outside of business
hours.
A government panel last week approved a plan to sell some of
the government's shareholding in ONGC through a share auction
but did not provide a timeframe.
New Delhi is widely expected to miss its deficit target of
4.6 percent of GDP for the fiscal year ending in March, in part
due to its inability to meet the budget goal of raising more
than $8.1 billion from the sale of stakes in state-run
companies.
Shares in ONGC, which has a market value of $48.8 billion,
have risen almost 10 percent in 2012. The overall market
has risen 18 percent in the same period.
($1 = 49.27 rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ted Kerr)