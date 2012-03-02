(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
* Investors bid for 420.3 mln share versus 427.8 mln on
offer
* Floor price set at premium, drawing criticism
* Offer aimed at reviving stalled sale of state shares
* Auction process in use for first time
By Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, March 1 India fell just short of
its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in Oil
and Natural Gas Corp, getting off to a faltering start
in its bid to revive government stake sales to patch its
widening fiscal deficit.
The country's two main stock exchanges said late on Thursday
that investors bid for 98 percent of the shares on offer,
dashing expectations that it would all be snapped up.
"It will be a huge disappointment for the government that
the issue was not fully covered, and this will lead to lot of
rethinking on the privatisation drive in the near-term," said
Juergen Maiar, a Vienna-based fund manager with Raiffeisen
Euroasien Aktien.
The floor price for the auction had been set at 290 rupees
late on Tuesday, a 2.3 percent premium to the day's closing
price, prompting criticism that it should have been priced at a
discount to ensure success.
Still, market watchers had expected big institutions like
state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) and State Bank of
India to take up any shares in the event of weak
demand.
"I think greed played out here. This should be one of the
lessons -- not to try and price the offering at a premium,
especially when a reference point is available in the market
price," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at
Mumbai's Way2Wealth Securities.
Market commentators slammed the government's handling of the
long-delayed sale, which was conducted via auction on the stock
exchanges -- a first-of-its kind process in India that seeks to
avoid expensive roadshows and save time.
"The ONGC issue should have been priced at a discount and
planned out well, which would have created a positive sentiment
for future disinvestments," said Sunil Jain, vice president of
equity research at Nirmal Bang.
Under India's auction process, if the offer is not fully
subscribed, the seller has the option either to accept the bids
received or reject the entire auction process. India's
deficit-strapped government is expected to accept the bids.
GLITCHES
A government official said details of final bids were
delayed by a system glitch caused by a lot of last-minute
orders.
The stock exchanges said order levels at the close of the
auction earlier in the day had reflected demand of only about
two-thirds of the shares on offer because some orders were
erroneously rejected by custodians.
The government had offered 427.77 million shares, or 5
percent of the company's equity, in an issue that ranks among
India's five biggest equity offerings. The auction saw demand
for 420.3 million shares.
Shares in ONGC, the country's largest oil and gas producer
and second-most valuable listed firm, ended the day down 1.7
percent at 288.20 rupees.
The government had earlier planned to sell ONGC shares
through a public offer, but that was scrapped last October after
a tepid response from investors when equity markets were weak.
The disappointing demand means the government may rethink
its approach to further state share sales.
"They definitely need the money, and probably they will now
look for easier ways, like selling its shares back to the public
sector units," said Maiar, who manages $300 million worth of
Indian stocks including ONGC.
"We could see some more of that in the coming weeks."
India on Thursday allowed cash-rich state companies to buy
back shares. Any cash returned through share buybacks would help
the government, the biggest shareholder in these companies.
New Delhi is on track to fall far short of its target of
trimming its fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of GDP in the fiscal
year that ends this month. The government had hoped to raise
$8.1 billion in the current fiscal year but had managed just
$250 million before the ONGC deal.
India's stalled divestment programme also calls for reduced
holdings in other state-run firms such as Bharat Heavy
Electricals and Steel Authority of India.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC
, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and India's JM
Financial advised on the ONGC deal.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI and Swati
Pandey and Manoj Dharra in MUMBAI; Writing by Tony Munroe;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Will Waterman)