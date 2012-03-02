* May hurt prospects for upcoming share sales
By Tony Munroe and Prashant Mehra
MUMBAI, March 2 India's failure to sell
all of the shares in its $2.6 billion auction of a 5 percent
stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp is an embarrassing
setback in its effort to revive stock sales in state companies
to trim a yawning fiscal deficit.
The government's handling of the share sale, seen as a
litmus test for its stalled privatisation agenda, was widely
slammed as being aggressively priced, poorly marketed and
shoddily executed, with bid details plagued by confusion.
ONGC shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday, a day after
the government sold just 98.3 percent of the shares on offer.
State-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) took up more
than half the offer, a banking source with direct knowledge
said, while some media reports said the insurer had bought close
to 90 percent of the shares.
A senior official at LIC declined to comment.
"It is bad management, and should not have happened. No one
wants this mess happening again," Pronab Sen, principal adviser
at India's Planning Commission, told Reuters in New Delhi.
"They have to tighten how the disinvestment happens," he
said.
The government hoped to follow up the ONGC sale by unloading
shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Steel
Authority of India Ltd and Oil India but
will need to rethink how it manages and prices those deals.
The floor price for the ONGC auction, set at 290 rupees late
on Tuesday, was at a 2.3 percent premium to the day's closing
price, prompting widespread criticism that it should have been
priced at a discount.
Analysts blamed the deal's bankers and the stock exchanges
as well as the government for poorly managing the auction.
"The pricing was not favourable in terms of the market
scenario we are operating in. They should have left something on
the table for investors," said Jigar Shah, head of research at
Mumbai's Kim Eng Securities.
The government said it received valid bids for 420.42
million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67
rupees per share, raising a total of 127.67 billion rupees
($2.57 billion). The government had offered 427.77 million
shares.
REGULATORY RISK
A lack of clarity on how much of India's hefty oil subsidies
would be borne by ONGC was a key deterrent to more interest from
foreign institutions, bankers and analysts said.
In future deals, the government will need to address the
concerns of overseas instititional investors about regulatory
risk associated with investing in state companies, they said.
Earlier this month, the government decided state-run oil and
gas producers such as ONGC would share nearly 38 percent of
revenue losses on fuel sales during April-December, up from the
33 percent share in the first two quarters of this fiscal year.
The resulting higher provisions drove down ONGC's
third-quarter profit below market estimates, and its chairman
said provisions would remain high in coming quarters.
"Our reading is there must have been stock-specific issues.
The challenge would be to deal with the subsidy overhang," said
Sudhakar Shanbhag, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra
Old Mutual Life Insurance.
AUCTION MESS
The auction itself drew wide criticism. The websites of the
two main exchanges failed to update bid activity after 3:20
p.m., 10 minutes before the close of the auction, leaving
investors in the dark on the bidding outcome for several hours.
TV stations initially reported that two-thirds of the shares
had been bid for, but there were no official confirmations.
The result was finally announced about seven hours later by
the exchanges, which said some buy orders had been erroneously
rejected by custodians and that their own systems "operated
normally and smoothly and there were no glitches."
On Friday, the finance ministry said bids worth roughly 37
billion rupees ($747 million) were cancelled or rejected due to
insufficient funds.
"Perhaps the fatal misunderstanding was, I think, the
government banked on a couple of large investors to come in as
anchors so to speak and lift a lot of that stock," said Saurabh
Mukherjea, head of equities at Ambit Capital in Mumbai.
"Those guys failed to materialise, perhaps without
assurances from the government on subsidy sharing," he said.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC
, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and India's JM
Financial advised on the ONGC deal.
The government, which is widely expected to miss its target
to trim its deficit this fiscal year to 4.6 percent of GDP by a
percentage point or more, is desperate to pare stakes in state
firms but has been thwarted by weak markets.
In a move that expands its options, New Delhi on Thursday
allowed cash-rich state companies to buy back shares, with the
cash proceeds going to the government.
The ONGC deal would bring its total share sale haul for this
fiscal year to about $2.75 billion, far short of its target of
$8.1 billion. The government's direct holding in ONGC will fall
to about 69 percent with the sale of the five percent stake.
"Had this ONGC issue got a healthy response, it would have
added a positive flair to market sentiment and future
disinvestment proposals," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of
research at SMC Capital.
