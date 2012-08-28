* ONGC focused on development drilling more than exploration
* ONGC made fewer discoveries than new entrants in auction
blocks
NEW DELHI Aug 28 India's state auditor has hit
out at the country's biggest explorer ONGC for its
tardy exploration and lax efforts in development in a report
published on the heels of a damning view on coal which triggered
a massive political row.
The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)
aimed to assess whether ONGC was up to meeting domestic energy
targets set for 2025 by the world's fourth-largest oil importer
and one of Asia's largest economies.
It said ONGC needed to focus more on exploration and ensure
that it produced more from discoveries that it does make, adding
that the Oil Ministry should reset ONGC's annual targets.
"ONGC mainly operates in its producing fields to meet both
reserve accretion and production targets," the report said.
"Lack of adequate efforts and results in new fields, coupled
with the ageing of producing fields, is a matter of concern for
future," it added.
Output by ONGC had been almost static with a downward trend
over the last decade from 2001/02, the report said. The
state-run company produced 46.48 million tonnes of oil
equivalent (mtoe) in 2010/11, down from 48.29 mtoe in 2007/08.
The auditor said despite getting 89 prospective blocks out
of 120 blocks auctioned in the first eight rounds of New Delhi's
exploration auctions, ONGC has made only 11 discoveries in 8
blocks and did not complete work commitments elsewhere.
"A comparison of discoveries ... shows that despite its
large acreage and rich experience in exploration and production
sector, ONGC made lesser discoveries than new entrants like
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation," the CAG report said.
ONGC did not place the desired emphasis on its core
exploration activity and average metres drilled per day by ONGC
were below the drilling performance of state-run Oil India Ltd
and private operators.
The report should now be discussed in parliament, although
proceedings there are paralysed by a political row over the
CAG's criticism of the government in its report on the coal
industry.
The ONGC report also said the explorer had monetized only 73
out of its 158 discoveries made during 2002-2011.
"Though ONGC operates in a field of cutting edge technology,
it did not have a system of independent assessment of its
technical capacity which fails to assure its stakeholders," it
said.
The auditor also noted cost overruns and shortfall in survey
and drilling targets of ONGC's exploration process.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Jeremy Laurence)