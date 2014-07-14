MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 14 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is set to skip a second naphtha export cargo for August after shutting a pipeline supplying gas to its western India plant, two company sources said.

ONGC, which on average exports two 35,000-tonne naphtha cargoes a month from Hazira, previously cancelled a tender to sell a cargo for Aug. 9-10 loading from the western India port.

An ONGC spokesman could not be reached for comment after several phone calls.

"We were to issue the second cargo for export in August but now that will be delayed. It appears we may not issue the second cargo," said one of the sources.

The company has shut a 42-inch subsea pipeline supplying gas to the plant to carry out repairs after sand was displaced beneath the pipe by high tides.

"Temporarily we are supplying the gas through a 36-inch trunk pipeline to the plant but still there is a loss of about 6 mmscmd (million cubic metres a day) in supply," said the second source. The sources declined to be identified due to company policy on talking to the media. (Reporting by Aman Shah in MUMBAI and Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Additional Reporting by Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies and Anand Basu)