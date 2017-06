NEW DELHI ONGC, India's state-run explorer, has found four new potential hydrocarbon reserves in the country's west and northeast, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new finds will take ONGC's total number of discoveries in 2011/12 to 15, it said. The new discoveries have been made in Assam and Gujarat.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)