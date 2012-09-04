NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp is facing problems over possible investments in
the United States because of its exposure to sanctions-hit Iran
and Sudan, the state-run explorer's chairman, Sudhir Vasudev,
said on Tuesday.
ONGC has been in talks with U.S company ConocoPhillips
about cooperation on shale gas. ONGC is also considering
a bid for part of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings
worth about $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters in June..
ONGC has exploration rights on a block offshore Iran and its
overseas arm, ONGC Videsh, is part of a consortium operating in
Sudan.