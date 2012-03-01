MUMBAI Investors bid for less than 1 percent of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) shares on offer in the first two hours of an auction by the government, which is looking to raise at least $2.5 billion through the sale.

However, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said most bids from large institutional investors are expected to come in towards the close of the auction, which started at 9:15 a.m. (0345 GMT) on Thursday and ends at 3:30 p.m.

The long-delayed ONGC sale, set to rank among India's five biggest equity offerings and the largest this year, is being done via an auction on the stock exchanges, a test case for this newly approved method.

Investors bid for 166,153 shares of ONGC by 11:20 a.m. (0550 GMT) of the about 428 million shares that are being offered to institutional and retail investors, according to data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange website.

"The book will surely get more than covered. We already have commitments from some very large overseas and domestic institutional investors including mutual funds and insurance companies," a source said.

State Bank of India, the country's top lender, plans to bid for ONGC shares, said its chairman, Pratip Chaudhuri.

Other investors likely to bid for the shares include state-run Life Insurance Corp on India (LIC), said the sources, declining to be named as details of the auction process is not public yet.

Shares in ONGC, the country's largest oil and gas producer and second-largest listed firm in India by market value, were trading down 0.6 percent at 291.60 rupees at 0557 GMT, slightly higher than the auction floor price of 290 rupees a share.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)