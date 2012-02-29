MUMBAI Feb 29 Shares in Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 4.5 percent in pre-open trade on Wednesday, a day before a government stake sale in the company to raise at least $2.5 billion.

The share sale, which would be the biggest equity offering this year, will also close on Thursday, the country's largest oil and gas producer said.

ONGC shares were up 4.45 percent in the pre-open trade at 296 rupees, above the floor price of 290 rupees set for the share auction. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)